You will soon see a familiar face back on WNEM-TV5.
Colette Stinger (Boyd) is returning to the anchor chair for TV5’s Wakeup show from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and the 9 a.m. newscast.
Colette got a taste of the early morning hours when she was anchoring our Wakeup and noon shows, before moving to the evening and late news with Sam Merrill and David Custer.
As many of you know, Colette is a fellow Michigander, who grew up in Metro Detroit. She first joined TV5 back in November 2013 as a reporter/weekend anchor.
“I’m back! I am thrilled to be returning home to TV5. I can’t wait to wake up viewers in the morning, join them for breakfast and spread a little sunshine,” Colette said. “It’ll be a perfect mix of engaging in the news, getting out in the community to mingle and still being a hands-on mommy to my little ones when they need me the most after school and in the evenings.”
>>Read Colette's post announcing her return here<<
You will see Colette back on TV5 on Monday, Jan. 6. She will be joined at the anchor desk by Veronica Gabriel, who has spent the last three years working at a Lansing television station. Veronica also grew up here in Michigan, and is from the Monroe area.
As we welcome both Colette and Veronica, another familiar face will be leaving TV5. Last week, Alana Holland announced on TV5 that her last day would be this Friday, Jan. 3. Alana will be working at a Grand Rapids television station. She has been a part of TV5 since 2014.
We will miss you, Alana.
