As a practicing doctor in her hometown of Bay City, Candice Colby-Scott has achieved a lot.
But underneath her success lies a burden that she and so many others go through, paying off their student loan debt.
“My student loan debt was mainly for living expenses, so in four years of undergrad and four years of graduate school my student loan debt was probably around fifty to sixty thousand dollars,” Colby-Scott said.
Throughout her eight years of schooling, a majority of Colby-Scott’s tuition was covered by in-state scholarships and grants. But the rest she had to pay for through student loans.
Add to that her husband's student loans, and together it totaled over a hundred thousand dollars in debt. Which cost them around a thousand dollars a month.
“The tricky thing about the payments though is that if you just pay the minimum payment when you first get out, they don't tell you that essentially all goes to interest. So, although I've paid about $18,000 on a loan, only about $6,000 has been paid off,” Colby-Scott said.
And that is a warning echoed by financial advisors as well.
“Student loans are one of those things where if you don't get them paid off during your career, they'll even take the payment out of your social security check someday,” said Nathan Breidinger.
Breidinger is a financial advisor at Arner Investment Management in Saginaw. He says one of the biggest mistakes people make when taking out a loan is failing to consider things like paying for bills and living expenses on top of interest.
That’s why he advises students to answer the following questions before taking out a loan: What is the career you’re pursuing, what kind of money can you expect to make, and what kind of lifestyle do you expect to have?
“I think a lot of people would be surprised to know if you want to live comfortably, you're probably going to have to live on a little bit less than what the loan officer you're sitting across from is telling you that you can borrow,” Breidinger said.
And several undergrad students say that when it comes to student loans, budgeting and planning is crucial to their financial future. “Being in college helps me budget a lot, I was not thinking about that when I was in high school,” said Indigo Dudley.
Dudley is a fifth-year music major who says she took out around $20,000 in student loans to attend Saginaw Valley State University. The good news is she's already starting to pay some of it off and says being budget conscious is helping her in the long run.
“Being able to space out how much goes to loans and then how much goes to necessities like housing and food, I’d say I could put two hundred or three hundred to loans,” Dudley said.
And that's something even professionals like Colby-Scott are working through today, when it comes to paying off her student loans.
“The actual principal doesn't go down as quickly as you'd like it too. So now we've started to pay more than the minimum payment and started paying those student loans down much quicker,” Colby-Scott said.
