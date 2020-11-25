As the CDC is urging families not to travel this Thanksgiving, some college students are choosing to stay in their dorms this year to keep everyone safe.
“My family comes together and we all hold hands and we talk about things that we are thankful for,” said Ashley McIntosh, student at the University of Michigan-Flint.
McIntosh is used to spending Thanksgiving surrounded by her family and good food.
“Mac and cheese is a very important thing,” McIntosh said.
But this year, she won’t be making the trip home to Detroit. Instead, she will be celebrating from a distance.
“Because of COVID-19, I think it would be very irresponsible to either endanger myself and endanger others,” McIntosh said.
The family plans to join hands virtually on Zoom to continue an important and sentimental tradition – sharing what they’re thankful for on Thanksgiving Day.
“It’s not going to feel the same, but it’s going to be more beneficial than putting each other in harm’s way,” McIntosh said.
She said it’s something she will truly miss this year, along with family games and dessert.
“I am going to miss my cousin’s sweet potato pie,” McIntosh said. “She makes it herself. It’s not Patti LaBelle, no store bought.”
McIntosh is hoping to pick up a Thanksgiving meal from friends in the area instead, but it won’t be the same as gathering with her family.
“I love my family so much, but I would rather keep them safe,” she said.
