Mid-Michigan college students are fighting back against hunger one non-perishable food item at a time.
"Flint has been through a lot and especially with the water crisis and us as engineers need to try to solve problems," said Ryan Gohlke
Gohlke is just one of the many Kettering University alumni rolling up their sleeves.
Dozens of volunteers stepped up at the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint to sort and organize food items so they can be sent to local organizations that help those in need.
Gohlke thinks more students should get involved.
"The youth, we are the future of Flint and we need to revitalize it and make it grow again," Gohlke said.
Students at the University of Michigan in Flint also made sure to donate some of their time, like Brooklyn Golden.
"I'm a Flint resident and Flint needs a lot of change and help," Golden said.
Golden said she always makes sure to carve out time for her hometown.
"We have a couple free days ya know," Golden said. "Maybe when we are not studying. It's important to come out and give back to the community that is housing our school."
"The need for the community is high at this time," said Keri Brack, the volunteer coordinator with the food bank.
She said she's ecstatic this many people made it out to help.
She adds that volunteer numbers are down recently and the need is greater than ever.
"It's absolutely dwindling," Brack said. "This is the major time of year that we need volunteers here in the warehouse. Not just during the holidays."
With all of the help on Saturday, representatives from the food bank said the students sorted enough food to feed 55,000 people.
