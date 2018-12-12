Kettering University students are furious after they say someone broke into their home and ransacked it.
Several TVs, gaming systems and even stuff from their backpacks were stolen.
“I haven’t been able to sleep in my own house, which I think is the worst part,” said Carson Slager, student.
Slager is like most college students this time of year – stressing over finals as the semester comes to a close.
Now the electrical engineering student is dealing with even more anxiety after someone burglarized him and his roommates.
“The side door was flung right open. Our house was completely trashed. All of our rooms were turned upside down,” Slager said.
Slager and his roommates lives right across the street from Kettering University in Flint where they attend class.
The theft happened earlier this week.
“They managed to steal four TVs, four X-Boxes, three laptops and most of our bookbags full of school material,” Slager said.
Slager has filed a report with police and campus security.
He estimates the crooks got away with about $10,000 worth of belongings.
Kettering said it will work with the students, who are now trying to recover in time for finals.
“I’m sure there is lots of material on those computers and such and I’m sure we will work with them as far as the faculty and try to do anything they can to ease that difficulty,” Campus Safety Director Paul Crane said.
Crane wants students to be extra careful and watch out for any suspicious activity.
“Locking your doors to your cars to your houses, making sure you keep the lights on and being aware of your surroundings. We always try to emphasize that with our students,” Crane said.
Slager said the break-in happened at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. He is hoping someone knows something.
“If anything, just bring the backpacks with the laptops back. They’re all password protected. You can’t do anything with them. We just want our school stuff back,” Slager said.
If you know anything you are asked to call police.
