College students rollerblade across multiple states for charity

Two college hockey players have rollerbladed about 900 miles for charity.
Andy Walker and Jake Adkins attend the University of Massachusetts.
They bladed from Boston to Walker’s home state of Michigan to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
"I think this moment was so emotional just because of all the work that went into it, all the stress, all of the support we had, and especially seeing everyone at the finish line,” Walker said. “You just couldn't help but let tears run down your face and just lay down and let your legs rest for a change. And the cause, of course, spreading awareness -- whether people donated or not. It's just amazing that people are aware that cancer is a real thing."
It took them 10 days to cross the finish line.
"I think we learned a lot about each other's determination, and our mindsets are the same,” Adkins said. “I know this guy right here will never quit as long as everything goes and being there with him made me feel unbelievable and I don't think I could have done it with anyone else. This experience has humbled both of us and has made us just that much more grateful for the people around us and that much more loving, and you never know when someone you love could be gone the next day, so just like that. Never taking granted and always live in the moment."
The two athletes are also college roommates.
They’ve nicknamed themselves the “Men in Blades.”
