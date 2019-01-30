GENERIC: Winter, cold
Due to dangerously cold temperatures, several local and state universities and colleges have closed their doors for Thursday, Jan. 31.

Central Michigan University has announced the main campus, and global campus offices will remain closed through Thursday.

Delta College is reporting the main campus and all learning centers will be closed on Jan. 31.

Saginaw Valley State University is closed for the full day on Thursday.

Michigan State University has also announced it is suspending classed, and modified operations through Jan. 31.

