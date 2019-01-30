Due to dangerously cold temperatures, several local and state universities and colleges have closed their doors for Thursday, Jan. 31.
Central Michigan University has announced the main campus, and global campus offices will remain closed through Thursday.
Delta College is reporting the main campus and all learning centers will be closed on Jan. 31.
Saginaw Valley State University is closed for the full day on Thursday.
Michigan State University has also announced it is suspending classed, and modified operations through Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.