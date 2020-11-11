Colleges across Mid-Michigan are concerned with the spike of COVID-19, especially going into the holidays.
“All instruction after Thanksgiving will be online or remote,” said J.J. Boehm, spokesperson for Saginaw Valley State University.
Boehm said the university is being proactive and providing testing opportunities before students head home.
“If they were to test positive this week, they could finish their quarantine period on campus if they choose,” Boehm said.
Besides some lab classes, Boehm said they are going all remote until January after the holiday. This is to keep students, families, and faculty safe.
He said while instruction will be virtual, things like the library will still be open for students. He encourages students to practice social distancing and to get tested.
“We want to make sure that students are in a position to make informed decisions and to be as safe as possible as they return to their family over Thanksgiving,” Boehm said.
SVSU is not the only Mid-Michigan school working to combat a holiday COVID surge.
“Looking at our internal numbers, looking at the external numbers, we’re just seeing such a rise with folks that are quarantining. We’ve shut down athletics two different times,” said Karl Rishe, vice president of student and educational services at Delta College.
Rishe said the school is not taking chances when it comes to a second wave. He said they are also transferring to a virtual format until January, with the exception of some medical and law enforcement classes.
Rishe said the college has to be extra careful when it comes to COVID because they are a commuter college.
“We are an absolute mixing pot for all three of our communities. So we don’t have just you stay here and don’t go anywhere else. We could spread if everywhere if we’re not very disciplined about tracking and social distancing, masking,” Rishe said.
