GENERIC: Closings and delays

Multiple universities and colleges have closed or delayed the start of classes for Monday, Nov. 26.

Saginaw Valley State University has closed.

The University of Michigan-Flint has also closed for the day.

Mott Community College is closed. Childcare is also closed.

Delta College is delayed.

Delta College Main Campus and all Learning Centers (including the Ricker Center, Midland Center, and Bay City Planetarium and Learning Center) are delayed.

Delta College Main Campus and all Learning Centers (including the Ricker Center, Midland Center, and Bay City Planetarium and Learning Center) will open at 12:00 pm (noon) on Monday November 26, 2018.

Classes scheduled to start prior to 12:00 pm (noon) on Monday November 26, 2018 will not meet.

Click here for the full closings list

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.