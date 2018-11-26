Multiple universities and colleges have closed or delayed the start of classes for Monday, Nov. 26.
Saginaw Valley State University has closed.
The University of Michigan-Flint has also closed for the day.
Mott Community College is closed. Childcare is also closed.
Delta College is delayed.
Delta College Main Campus and all Learning Centers (including the Ricker Center, Midland Center, and Bay City Planetarium and Learning Center) are delayed.
Delta College Main Campus and all Learning Centers (including the Ricker Center, Midland Center, and Bay City Planetarium and Learning Center) will open at 12:00 pm (noon) on Monday November 26, 2018.
Classes scheduled to start prior to 12:00 pm (noon) on Monday November 26, 2018 will not meet.
