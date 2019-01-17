A 43-year-old man from Columbiaville was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of burglary.
Lapeer County Sheriff Deputies were called to a home on Bronson Lake Road in Oregon Township arresting the man in the process of burglarizing the residence.
A relative of the property owner spotted an unrecognized vehicle in the driveway and reported seeing an unknown person inside the home.
The man had no known connection to the residence, which was vacant at the time.
Deputies discovered he had also taken property from the home.
Following an investigation, deputies will turn their findings over to the prosecutor’s office for formal charges.
The man’s name has not been released pending arraignment.
