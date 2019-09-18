Brown Marmorated Stink Bug, Asian Lady Beatles, and Box Elder bugs are the top three nuisance insects homeowners may find.
The Brown Marmorated Stink Bug first appeared in the U. S. in 1998.
They hitched a ride on a cargo ship from Asia.
Stink bugs are now found in 40 states, including Michigan.
The bugs are moving into fruit and vegetable fields to feed for hibernation, hibernation that may take place in your home.
These insects can get in through soffits and eaves, lightings, windows, and more.
Bill Coe, a quality assurance manager at Griffin Pest Solutions, said there are some ways to prevent this.
"You can do some of that by caulking and sealing the cracks and crevices they can get into,” Coe said. “Most people don't have the equipment to treat high. In most cases, I suggest you hire someone so it's done professionally and you're not splattering chemicals all over your windows and areas of the home where you don't want insecticides for fear of your pets and children."
