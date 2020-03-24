Entertainers typically perform in front of large crowds to make a living.
With everyone staying at home right now as the pandemic continues, there’s not a lot of employment opportunities.
The coronavirus has impacted the entertainment industry with empty audiences, postponed concerts, and canceled tours.
“As an entertainer I’m used to being on the go a lot. And every single weekend, Thursday through Sunday, you’re out in front of a different crowd entertaining somebody,” said Melissa Hager, comedian and owner of the Comedy Series based in Mid-Michigan.
That has all come to a halt, thanks to COVID-19.
Hager said the next few months are going to be difficult, as shows have been canceled through May.
“For entertainers, we are in a very busy time right now. This is a time any decent entertainer has been booked for months and months and months. This time right now, I’ve had booked since last fall,” Hager said.
Hager said her spring months are typically her busiest. So she is doing her best to still put on shows – just in a different live setting.
Hager said laughter is truly the best medicine.
“We are actually producing our very first virtual live stand-up comedy show on Friday at 9 p.m. And it’s cool because this is actually open to the whole United States. So I’ve already had people buy tickets from Georgia and North Carolina and Texas. And I was like, ‘wow. This is actually really cool,’” Hager said.
She said when all is said and done though, she hopes people continue to support local entertainers the same way they support local businesses.
“The local guys that are at the bars and the restaurants and the local venues, the local theaters. Those entertainers that are local to you are the ones that are going to be recycling money back into your grocery stores, back into your gas stations, back into your restaurants and bars,” Hager said.
For information on Friday’s show, click here. Tickets are $9 per househould.
