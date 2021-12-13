The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a more than $84 million annual increase in DTE Gas’ rates.
The $84,173,000 increase is nearly $111 million less than the original request, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office said.
DTE Gas requested a $195 million increase in February. The approved increase will result in an overall increase of about 3.7 percent of $3.18 per month for the average residential customer when new rates go into effect Jan. 1, the Attorney General’s Office said.
“As we head into winter, the season when so many Michiganders use natural gas to heat their homes, I am pleased to see an MPSC order that agrees with many of my concerns regarding the affordability of utility bills,” Nessel said. “Although it still represents a significant rise in customer rates, it keeps that increase to less than 4 percent while still providing DTE Gas with added revenue to continue to improve its infrastructure and customer experience."
DTE Gas serves about 1.2 million customers in southeastern Michigan.
