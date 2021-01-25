The violence at the United States Capitol is part of the reason the Michigan State Capitol Commission voted unanimously earlier this month to ban open carry of guns inside the state Capitol.
Some have argued that decision doesn’t go far enough because it still allows concealed weapons inside.
“The issue of weapons at our Capitol is of grave concern to many of our citizens as we all know,” said Joan Bauer, commissioner on the Michigan State Capitol Commission.
During its monthly meeting, Bauer said while she is glad the commission banned open carry inside the Capitol, she believes more needs to be done.
“I continue to advocate for the banning of all weapons, including concealed carry, and to feel it is of paramount importance to protect the safety of the people who visit and work in this building,” Bauer said.
Bauer also said there are House bills that have been – or will be – introduced to ban all weapons inside the Capitol and on the Capitol grounds.
“I urge the legislature to take a very close look at these bills and approve them,” Bauer said.
Bauer said she has received many calls, texts and emails from people concerned about safety at the Capitol.
After Bauer made her remarks, Commission Chair Gary Randall said there are numerous cameras throughout the Capitol square. He also pointed out the increased presence of the Michigan State Police in and around the Capitol. Randall believes the state Capitol is a safe place to work and visit.
“Certainly, Commissioner Bauer is one of many who thinks that perhaps we need to be taking more steps a little faster than what we have. But I am comfortable that anybody who comes into this building can feel secure at this time,” Randall said.
