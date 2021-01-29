The Protect Michigan Commission highlighted the state’s COVID-19 vaccine strategy during its first meeting on Friday.
The commission was established by Executive Order 2020-193 and serves as an advisory group to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“The work of the bipartisan Protect Michigan Commission will help Michigan reach its goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day and help ensure all Michiganders have a plan to get their vaccine once it is their turn,” Whitmer said. “The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is our way forward out of this pandemic and will allow us to return to a sense of normalcy and a strong Michigan economy.”
“As we work to ensure that every Michigander who wants a vaccine will get one, the Protect Michigan Commission will play a vital role in reaching out to Michiganders in every part of our state,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said. “The best thing we can do right now is to work together to ensure that Michiganders, especially those with questions and those hardest hit during the pandemic, have a plan to get vaccinated. Our clearest path to healthy communities, a growing economy, and day-to-day activities free from fear is through the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Kerry Ebersole Singh was selected to lead the commission.
“Today marked the start of the commission’s mission to protect the health and safety of Michiganders by ensuring all residents who want a COVID-19 vaccine are able to get one,” Ebersole Singh said. “The expertise of all involved in the commission will help eradicate the spread of the virus in our state.”
“I am proud to co-chair the Protect Michigan Commission as we work collaboratively to get 70 percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older vaccinated with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “The strategy announced today clarifies our state’s goals and strategies and prioritizes equity, efficiency, and transparency. I am proud of the work of our partners across the state in helping us reach our goal. Everyone has a role to play in ending this pandemic.”
