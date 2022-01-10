Virtual meetings are a staple in pandemic work life, but not for local government where state laws require their meetings be in person.
One mid-Michigan city's leaders are worried that could prevent them from doing their jobs.
"There's a lot of functions of the city day to day that get approved every city commission meeting. So, if those things don't happen, city can grind to a halt," Bay City Commission President Christopher Girard said.
Girard is calling on the state legislature to allow local governments to have virtual meetings again.
"I had the opportunity to speak to one last week and they told me they come to work sick, so, so we should go to work sick too," Girard said.
When the legislature ended Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pandemic executive power, they also ended the exemption to the public meetings act that allowed virtual meetings.
If the city commission has too many members out sick, they can't have important meetings. With nine total members, five need to be sick to cancel or postpone a meeting. Girard wants state leaders to act.
"They have the power to enact this. And to sit on your hands for two to three months and say, 'it's not our prerogative to do anything’ is unacceptable and I think the citizens, residents should demand better," Girard said.
Virtual meetings helped residents too.
"We had many people, actually more so than actually in person, come to the meetings, were able to attend, and voice their opinions on issues that the city's faced with every day," Girard said.
Without these meetings, bills wouldn't get paid, and neither would city employees. Girard said all nine commission members agree with him, but time is running out. The commission will be reaching out to more state leaders in the coming days and weeks to lobby for the ability to return to virtual meetings for the time being.
