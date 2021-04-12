A state commission released recommendations to bring down the suicide rate as a new report says someone takes their own life every six hours in Michigan.
The Michigan Suicide Prevention Commission Initial Report is from a group appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in March 2020.
“In Michigan, anyone who needs help should be able to get it,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This task force will do critical work to collect data, expand resources, and implement best practices so we can save lives. We must work together to reduce suicide rates in Michigan and make sure that everyone knows that it’s OK to not be OK and help is always here.”
“Suicide is preventable, and Michigan’s current suicide rates are unacceptable,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and MDHHS chief deputy director for health. “However, through our plans and intentional actions, we can provide the help and resources necessary to save lives. Together, we can make Michigan a model state for suicide prevention, and a place where everyone gets the help they need when they need it.”
The report’s first section highlights in-depth data regarding the burden of suicide within the state, identified risk factors, and populations at greater risk for death by suicide. The second section includes the Michigan Suicide Prevention Commission's initial recommendations to reduce suicide attempts and deaths.
Provisional 2020 data for Michigan shows 1,282 suicide deaths. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that number is expected to increase as more suicide reports are finalized. In 2019, there were 1,471 suicides in Michigan. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Michigan, according to MDHHS.
“Many suicide prevention practices are relatively new and evaluation data is evolving. Lowering the state suicide rate will require long-term investment, groundbreaking policy, and strong community work. The report represents another step in that direction,” MDHHS said in a press release.
According to the report notes, MDHHS has taken steps to address mental health issues that could be worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes providing mental health and substance use services, as well as emotional support resources. Resources can be found at michigan.gov/StayWell.
The report said more research is needed to understand the long-term effects of how the pandemic is affecting mental health, who is at greater risk, and how emerging risks can be counteracted.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone who needs help at 1-800-273-8255 or 1-800-273-TALK. Press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line. Anyone under the age of 21 can ask to talk to a peer at Teen Link by calling 1-866-833-6546.
