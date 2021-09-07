The election commission in Shiawassee County ruled the recall petition against three county officials is factual.
Three commissioners now have 10 days to decide if they will appeal the recall petition for Commissioners Jeremy Root, Cindy Garber, and John Plowman.
Root, Garber, and Plowman were among members who voted to give hazard pay to county workers while giving bigger bonuses to themselves.
This prompted criticism among board members, a lawsuit, and eventually a reversal.
Byron resident Jeff Reed filed the petition against Root.
"Everybody has to pay taxes. Ok. But you wanna rep, you wanna elect people who represent your best interest and spend your tax dollars, you know, you want it spent wisely, you want honesty, and that wasn't done," Reed said.
Reed plans on running against Root in the next election.
"If they knew what was best for the county, they would step down, move aside, and let, let the county move forward. This recall, if it goes to a vote, could cost the taxpayers between anywhere between 25 and 30 thousand dollars," Anthony Karhoff said.
Karhoff defended the language in the three petitions in court. He's also running for Root's seat.
Plowman was the only one of the three commissioners that showed up in court. Neither Root nor Garber were present.
While Plowman didn't speak, his attorney made his case, and said the petition's language was vague.
"There's some language in this petition after that, you see the parentheses around the MCL article eleven and that doesn't appear in the statue," Michael Plowman said.
The three petitions need just over 1000 signatures each.
Matthew Shepard filed the recall petition against Plowman and plans on running for commissioner.
"Someone else should be in there to properly represent the people. We're here as a governing body as the people. And we should be the governing body," Shepard said.
The soonest a recall election could happen is May 2022.
All county commissioners are up for election in November of 2022.
