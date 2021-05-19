A year ago, the flood waters completely covered the Midland Farmers Market and came all the way up the hill near Main Street.
There were millions of dollars’ worth of damage in Midland along the river. Homes and businesses were destroyed. Some have been rebuilt but others were not.
Mark Bone is the chairman of the Midland County Board of Commissioners. He said some businesses even shut their doors for good.
Bone said the recovery wouldn’t be where it is today if not for the hard work by the people in the community.
“I think we’re very far along this point compared to where a lot of other communities would be. We’ve all rolled up our sleeves, especially during COVID-19, to get this done and we’re off to a good start but there’s a lot of work ahead,” Bone said. “It’s damage like I’ve never seen."
Bone also owns a local insurance agency. He said even though it’s been one year after the devastating floods, many people are still traumatically affected.
“Businesses were lost. Businesses are still not open. Homes are gone. There’s a lot of people still struggling from PTSD on this,” Bone said.
Bone said the recovery effort has been strong, especially when compared to other areas affected by massive flooding and the rebuilding has taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it’ll cost $260 million for the dams to be rebuilt and the plan is to never let this kind of flooding happen again.
“We’re going to need to do reservoirs along the river and so yes, there are engineers doing studies on what needs to be done and how to prevent this in the future. If we don’t completely prevent it, at least we know we’re going to minimize it,” Bone said.
