As mid-Michigan voters have plenty of proposals to review before they cast their votes, residents in Lapeer must decide whether to end the sale of recreational marijuana in their city.
The proposal would impact any existing businesses or facilities open or set to open within the city limits.
"We are in hot water if this thing passes," said Eric Cattane, Lapeer city commissioner.
An initiative to stop the sale of recreational marijuana in Lapeer if passed by voters could force 15 businesses to close.
"The intention of this ballot initiative was to go after the dispensaries, but they wrote the language of their initiative in such a way that they're knocking out the industrial side of the industry as well. So, it's not just six, it's 15 businesses affected," Cattane said.
Cattane said passing the ballot proposal could cost the city millions of unbudgeted dollars and the initiative was introduced by the former city commissioner who passed away last month.
"Let's say it passes. Within 24 hours, we're pulling the licenses, we have to. I would give it 48 hours before we see lawsuits starting to get filed by those business owners," Cattane said.
Lawsuits he said the city can't afford and he is not sure the city would have a strong defense against them.
"We have 15 business owners who did not break the rules, but they're still getting forced out of business. Any case like that in American history, the government loses," Cattane said.
Cattane said it could snowball without filing for bankruptcy the burden would land on homeowners. Property taxes could skyrocket as he believes the city would be forced to pass a special assessment to fund essential services.
"This gamble could cost you your home, it could cost you your ability to get the bills paid. We are floating around with the potential to cost a property owner $8,000 all the way to $50,000. We don't know, we don't know what that end result is going to be," Cattane said.
Cattane does not want to roll the dice on the hypotheticals. He is hoping voters show up to vote, 'no,' on this ballot proposal.
"This is not one to sit out, there is big consequences to this one if they do," Cattane said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.