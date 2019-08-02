The tale of two bridges is possibly reaching its final chapter as the fate of the Liberty and Independence Bridge in Bay City could be decided as early as Monday.
That’s when the Bay City Commission plans to vote on the future of the two bridges, specifically on a favored proposal that would save one and rebuild the other.
“It doesn’t mean that they’re choosing United Bridge Partners. This is just directing me to work with them on a contract and that contract has to come back to the city commission,” City Manager Dana Muscott said.
United Bridge Partners submitted plans to replace Independence Bridge but have it remain open until a new structure is built, then rehabilitate and modernize Liberty Bridge, and add a tolling system that favors Bay City residents.
Muscott said she plans to negotiate further on the proposal, specifically the tolling system.
“You know they did their proposal. They gave their amounts at that time, but that’s not set in stone. That’s the beauty of us working with them for the next couple months to see what would really work out for our residents,” Muscott said.
Bay City residents say they hope a decision is made sooner rather than later.
“It sounds pretty good to me. It’s something different and we got to do something because the bridges are all falling apart,” one resident said.
“It’s just a stall tactic. They’re going to end up getting their toll bridges in,” another resident said.
While many residents are still divided over whether the city should move forward with United Bridge Partners, others say the addition of tolls might be a step in the right direction.
“I mean, I don’t think it would be a big deal. Just keep the traffic down because it affects the other areas of the city,” one resident said.
