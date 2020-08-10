The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners voted approving language proposing a public health millage on the November 3 ballot.
The proposal will ask voters to support 0.48 mills to provide necessary funding so that the health department can continue to manage the services it provides related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as mandated services to residents throughout the county.
The proposal also includes the investigation and management of other communicable diseases like:
- hepatitis A and influenza
- inspections to ensure safety at restaurants, tattoo parlors, spas, and salons
- safe drinking water for rural residents using wells
- safe water in pools and outdoor recreational swimming locations
- hearing and vision screenings and immunizations for school-age children throughout the county’s 14 school districts
- laboratory services for drug screenings
The proposal will also offer other services established to solve health disparity throughout the county including WIC, personal health, and nurse and family partnership.
The millage equates to $25 annually on a home valued at $100,000.
According to officials, the health department is currently funded with federal, state, and county dollars, much of which has been slashed year after year for the past two decades.
Officials said Michigan ranks as the ninth-lowest in funding for public health at less than $13 per person annually. They said other states at the top of the list provide closer to $150 per person annually.
“Safeguarding our Saginaw communities from infectious diseases like COVID-19, hepatitis A, influenza and others is something we know people want from the Saginaw County Health Department,” says Chris Harrington, health officer. “An investment of $25 annually for the average homeowner will keep us from cutting vital programs and services that keep our air, food and drinking water safe, our children immunized against illnesses and checked for hearing and vision, and so many more vital services that impact every single person in the urban and rural areas of our county.”
Officials said the millage will also help build capacity for staffing required for contact tracing during the pandemic and better epidemiologic assessment to guide the department in combating the spread of COVID-19.
