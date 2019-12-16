Big Changes are coming for Bay City.
Commissioners voted to privatize both the Independence and Liberty Bridges.
City commissioners voted yes on Monday, Dec. 16.
The proposal is worth $5 million. The city will receive $2 million when the agreement is signed and $3 million at the settlement. The proposal also included adding tolls onto the bridges after construction.
"I know for a fact the toll bridges typically work out better as long as they're from an ethical company," a resident said.
United Bridge Partners is the company behind the proposal. They plan to demolish and rebuild Independence Bridge and rehabilitate Liberty Bridge. Both are slated to reopen in 2024.
Now residents in Bay City who get a transponder could pay a monthly rate instead of paying for each crossing. City residents will not have to pay for the first five years after the bridges have reopened but non-city residents will have to pay right away.
"We cannot survive another payment, for a toll," a resident said.
"Everyone goes across that bridge, we're gonna export a little money for our community, just nickles and dimes," another resident said.
UBP is from Colorado, right? While I appreciate everyone in our country, I feel that extracting wealth from our community and sending it to Colorado is not going to help.
