The Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center could be leaving the city of Saginaw and possibly finding a home in Kochville Township.
Bonnie Kanicki, director of SCACC, feels it’s a step in the right direction.
“What occurred yesterday is a step in the right direction, but it’s a step in a process that we’re hopeful will result in us having a new location very soon,” Kanicki said.
In a meeting with the Courts and Public Safety Committee of the Board of Commissioners, a possible location was decided on in a three to two vote.
The new center could be located on Bay Rd.
Kanicki told TV5 that this is something that has been in the works for years, but she remains hopeful.
“We know we have a year-plus in this building yet, so I don’t want to be disappointed. I want to be encouraged that we’re finally appearing to make very good solid ground in the process albeit very long, we have to get it right,” Kanicki said.
Not everyone is thrilled, the new location could be moved outside city limits.
Saginaw County Commissioner Cheryl Hadsall says they’ve already tried.
“They wanted to stay in the city, we worked with the city, we tried very hard. They gave us a couple spots. We looked at the Eaton Project, where the Eaten used to be next to the zoo. That would have been my choice, but Eaten wrote us a very polite letter and said ‘no we don’t want anything to do with you’, so we had other choices and we made the one on Bay Rd. I feel good about it,” Hadsall said.
Hadsall said ultimately this is about the animals getting into a shelter they deserve, along with the staff and volunteers who she says are working hard to make their current location work.
“There’s a lot of animal lovers in this community and they want them taken care of and they want them in a better environment,” Hadsall said.
The full board vote will take place on Tuesday, March 17. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.
