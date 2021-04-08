The Bay City River of Time is canceled this year as event organizers say it can't be celebrated safely this year.
The event’s committee posted to Facebook the Bay City River of Time brings in more than 10,000 people from the local and surrounding communities. Organizers said they can not control park entry routes and maintain proper health plans considering the size of this event.
"In addition, due to the challenges many of our local businesses have faced we understand the charitable contributions to make it happen are just not realistic. The committee has plans to spend the remainder of 2021 to provide some fundraising opportunities for 2022," the event's committee wrote.
The Bay City River of Time Committee said it remains fully committed to returning in 2022.
