Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has put together a committee to advise her administration and Michigan's Elections bureau on election reforms.
Benson's office says the Election Modernization Advisory Committee includes county, city and township clerks from across the state, Michigan-based voting rights advocates, and local and national election experts.
The committee is to provide input, suggestions and feedback on the execution of reforms related to Proposal 3 which was passed by voters in November. Proposal 3 involves changes to Michigan's election laws, including the institution of absentee voting for any reason, automatic voter registration and the ability to register up to and on election day.
