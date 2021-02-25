Michigan’s House Oversight Committee is examining Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 nursing home policy.
The CEO of a Flint nursing home spoke in front of the committee during a meeting Thursday morning. The committee is working to understand how the state’s policies are impacting nursing home residents and staff.
“There was great hope among our residents as they took those vaccines. They had assumed that by doing that, this was their ticket to see their loved ones, and yet nothing has changed,” said Dave Gehm, president and CEO of Wellspring Lutheran Services.
The committee is also reviewing discrepancies between the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ number and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s number of deaths.
“The state’s website shows 5,500 deaths in long-term care facilities, 24,000 cases. Now, the CDC website shows 3,500 deaths, versus the 5,500 the state’s website is showing, and only 13,000 cases,” Rep. Steve Johnson (R-Wayland) said.
The committee asked the state’s health department to attend Thursday’s session to answer questions and clarify the discrepancy. The department declined to testify.
