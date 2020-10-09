A first-of-its-kind community-based laboratory celebrated its grand opening in Flint on Friday.
The McKenzie Patrice Croom Flint Community Lab, which is part of the Flint Development Center, said it will provide Flint residents with a trusted resource for free water testing of lead and other pollutants.
“The project’s focus is providing residents with knowledge about the safety of their water, and resources to help people trust that their water is safe, as thousands of pipes have been replaced in the City of Flint and the system continues to improve,” the organization said.
The vision for the lab came as a result of the Flint water crisis.
Residents who utilize the lab will receive a personalized report with the results from their tap water. They will then have the option to meet with lab staff to review the findings.
Jill Ryan, executive director of Freshwater Future, said the goal is “having a lab that is based in Flint, operated by Flint residents, with the purpose of serving Flint residents that embraces the resilience of Flint residents.”
The lab aims to test tap water from every occupied household in Flint by the end of 2022.
Testing will be free for the first three years.
“Our idea is to allow the community to dream again and believe in a community that is safe,” said Shelly Sparks, director of the Flint Development Center. “What we are doing here really brings more opportunities for our youth. It helps the kids to dream. Maybe they become a chemist or water advocate and then they become advocates for the city. That’s the dream for the whole city.”
