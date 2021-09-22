Several community-based programs in Flint will receive more than $2 million in funding.
Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich secured the funding in the state budget. The legislation to appropriate state funds for the 2022 fiscal year received wide support in the Senate.
“These investments are going toward some of the best programs Flint has to offer,” Ananich said. “The funds are going help end a long-known food desert, increase literacy, bolster local sports programs and more. While you can’t budget away all your woes, you can certainly use it for good to reinforce the positive movement our community is making.”
“After everything our city has been through, it’s incredibly gratifying to make sure some of the organizations that have kept our community together get funding that they absolutely deserve,” Ananich said. “Flint still has a long road ahead. There are major issues we have yet to tackle, with violent crime being at the top of that list. This investment in Flint is a signal that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are committed to the well-being of our city and its people.”
After the House of Representatives votes on Senate Bill 82, it will head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for her signature.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
