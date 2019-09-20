A playground transformation is taking shape at Eagle’s Nest Academy in Flint.
"We're really out here trying to make some kid's dreams come true," said Kayla Harris-Fontaine from Kaboom!
Students will have an improved recess experience thanks to Kaboom! With help from General Motors, North Flint Reinvestment Group and Eagle’s Nest.
“They were working on gathering volunteers, and food, and tools and all that fun stuff,” she said. “So, the community really rallied together"
The rehabilitation of the play-scape comes after a fire blazed through the previous play structure. The new structure will give students the opportunity to be more active.
“We're really here to ensure that the kids are getting out, that they are playing, and that they are engaging with each other and truly having the most memorable and active childhood they can," Harris-Fontaine said.
Students at Eagle Nest Academy made suggestions on what they wanted to see in their new playground and multiple organizations made it happen.
Denesha Rawls-Smith the principal and Eagle’s Nest said “It's a double slide, there are so many features the students can enjoy."
The partnership between Kaboom! and GM hasn’t gone unnoticed by Rawls-Smith.
“We believe in collective work and responsibility around here,” she said. “Just to see everyone come out and begin to put together something that won't be for only our Eagle's Nest scholars, but the entire community is amazing."
