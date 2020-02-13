Who says no good deed goes unpunished? Not Howard Kirby.
"It’s beyond wow,” Kirby said. “I didn’t expect anything to happen like it has."
He's the man that found and returned over $43,000 he found inside of a furniture set he bought from the ReStore in Owosso.
Today he got rewarded yet again in the sum of $5,000.
"People come out just because I did the right thing,” Kirby said. “And there’s no words of gratitude that I can give these people and everyone."
Kirby originally found the cash in the ottoman cushion and returned the money to Kim Newberry who had donated the couch set to the ReStore.
The money belonged to her grandfather who has passed away.
Since we aired that story, the community has stepped up to reward Kirby.
Eikenhout Building Supplies donated a new roof to him, with the help of builders from LaClair Home Restoration and Waste Management.
Lowes was tipped off about Kirby and today decided to chip in and give him $5,000 in gift cards.
"I’m just dumbfounded that everybody came together like this here,” he said. “Now I don’t have to worry about getting a loan to take care of a few things around the house.”
There is also a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help Kirby out a little more.
It has raised over $15,000.
Kirby says he still has no regrets about returning the $43,000 that was inside of the cushion.
He says this money will go towards fixing up his house, something he wouldn't have been able to do without all of the generous people who saw his story.
