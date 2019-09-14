Community cleaning up after storm slams Forester Park

On Friday evening, severe thunderstorms passed through Sanilac County leaving several feats of damage in its wake.
As heavy rains and strong winds left trees and debris scattered across the Forester Park in Carsonville.
Staff at the park said the storm was over in minutes.
But in that time, it tore apart the campgrounds pavilion, tossing aside tree branches and knocking down power lines.
“You couldn’t see maybe 15, 20 feet in front of your face out there,” said Chad Gardner, a park staff member. “All the trees in the playground area were down and the pavilion was completely demolished.”
Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.
Campers, like Rebecca and Joe Rodriguez, said they’re just glad that they were able to take shelter in their own cabin.
“I was amazed, at the way it just tore that thing off the foundation and put it out in the water,” Joe said. “And our little cabin was standing there with branches on the roof and all over the top of it.”
Now comes the clean up as the community came together Saturday morning to help pick up the pieces of the 68-acre facility.
“I’d like to thank everybody, we appreciate it a lot from the county and myself,” Gardner said.
