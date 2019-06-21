The Kirtland Community College board of trustees voted to approve a new phase of development on the Kirtland-Grayling campus on Thursday.
The approved proposal includes plans to add a building to the Grayling campus. The building is anticipated to be up to 70,000 square feet. It will house learning spaces and facilities for criminal justice, the police academy, the automotive technology lab, print and mail shop, art and design department, an event center, and the facilities management department, the school said.
“The time is now to invest further in the modern and dynamic environment of the Grayling campus,” said Tom Ritter, trustee for Kirtland Community College. “Since the campus opened in 2016, students have been flocking to it. It has become a beacon of opportunity for both our students and the broader community, and its expansion will take that even further.”
Construction on the new beginning will begin spring 2020, with programming anticipated to begin in the new space fall 2021.
Once the building is complete, programming and facilities will be moved out of the Roscommon County and into the new space in Grayling.
The board will determine what to do with the Roscommon campus.
“For decades the Roscommon campus has been a cherished place, and the decision to transition out has been taken very seriously,” said Dr. Tom Quinn, president of Kirtland Community College. “With dwindling enrollment, soaring maintenance and operational costs, and inadequate shops and laboratories at Roscommon, we are not able to responsibly invest in the campus long-term. Our Grayling campus, on the other hand, which was built just three years ago, offers an optimal learning environment with lower capital improvement and operational costs. We are excited to begin this next phase, knowing we’re providing the very best opportunity for our students.”
The project is being funded through college reserves and bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.