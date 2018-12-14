A beloved school custodian is picking up the pieces after losing nearly everything in a fire.
His personal disaster is touching the lives of those he interacts with on a day-to-day basis.
“I was like darn,” said Scott Overly, fire victim.
Overly is talking about the moment he got a phone call that his house was on fire.
It happened earlier this month at Overly’s Midland County home. Flames gutted the inside of the structure and Overly and his wife lost everything.
“We’ll start from the bottom and work our way back up to the top again,” Overly said.
Overly is not rebuilding alone.
He is a custodian at Fancher Elementary in Mt. Pleasant. Staff, students and community members heard about his story and decided to donate everything from supplies and money to get Overly back on his feet.
“I didn’t know there was this many good Samaritans still left in the country, but they’re still here,” Overly said.
Meanwhile, the principal said she is glad she can help.
“It feels awesome. Yeah, our staff if just overwhelmed and this has just made the holiday spirit even more alive here,” said Katie Rinke, principal.
Rinke said doing her part to get Overly through this tough time is the least she could do for someone who does so much for the school.
“He’s extremely hard working and he doesn’t hesitate to help a student. He gets to know them all. He is just another adult advocate in the building for kids,” Rinke said.
As for Overly, he said he is staying with family members until he can find a place to rent. He is hoping that happens in time for Christmas.
“It would be just totally awesome. I’ll take whatever I can get for now,” he said.
If you would like to help, a GoFundMe page has been created.
