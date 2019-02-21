A Mid-Michigan barn went up in flames, killing several horses and destroying everything inside.
The fire left a local mother and daughter with nothing.
It happened early Tuesday morning on Farrand Road in Montrose Township.
“I’m overwhelmed with everything,” said Ashley Emmendorfer, mom. “She (her daughter Ava) was crushed when we lost everything. She is doing good right now. She’s just sad.”
Emmendorfer said she was storing most of their belongings in the barn. Clothes, toys and household items were all destroyed.
The Montrose Pub, the Montrose Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations are getting the two back on their feet. They are even throwing a charity fundraiser this weekend.
“There’s been monetary donations. People have brought clothes for her and I. People have donated to the vet because my cats got hurt in the fire,” Emmendorfer said.
Emmendorfer said her two cats were burned in the fire but are expected to make a full recovery. Some of her livestock wasn’t as lucky. A few horses were killed in the fire.
Emmendorfer and Ava said they are grateful for everyone who has pitched in to help.
“We’re just trying to put the pieces back together and figure out what we’re going to do,” Emmendorfer said.
“Thank you,” Ava said.
The benefit for the family is Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Montrose Pub.
