The words “Sanford strong” lay across a donation center in Midland.
It’s a place where flood victims of the Sanford and Edenville Dam failures can go to receive furniture, mattresses, appliances, and even a little hope for the future.
“With the devastation of the flood and everything going on, getting a little piece to start your home again is the first step,” said Erica Storms, Sanford resident.
The Facebook group known as Sanford Strong helps run the center along with help from volunteers across Mid-Michigan.
“They help us go through the donations. They clean all the furniture. They even shampoo the couches and chairs so that when the people take the stuff home it’s all clean and ready to be used in their house,” said Deb Bright, Midland resident.
Even volunteers from outside the state have gotten involved with the recovery.
Kevin Zehr drove to the area in his trailer truck from Des Moines, Iowa to help flood victims by transporting donations to and from their homes.
“It means a tremendous amount to me. Yeah. I’d do this just as much for myself as I’d do it for anybody else,” Zehr said.
It’s that kindness and generosity that can be felt by all of those in the community.
“The families that come in in need, they’re literally astounded at the quality of furniture that the rest of the community comes through with for us. And they’re so grateful when they go home and are able to have something that will get them through the long run, not just to get by until they can afford to buy something themselves,” said Tania Croteau, Carrollton Township resident.
The group is still in need of donations such as dressers, silverware, and queen size beds. You can drop off donations at their center in Midland Monday through Wednesday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.