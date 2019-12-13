Mid-Michigan community members are coming together to ensure local children in need have a merry Christmas.
“The community is getting behind us,” said Loretta Ferris, coordinator for the Midland/Gladwin area Toys for Tots.
Ferris said the organization has received a lot of support after toy boxes were stolen from various locations in Midland.
On Thursday, TV5 reported two women are believed to have taken the items.
On Friday, Ferris said she received word on who the suspects might be.
“We did receive a tip and it was turned over to the police station and they are investigating that bit of information,” Ferris said.
The Michigan State Police heard what happened and decided to help by donating toys.
“Oh, they were amazing. We went over there and picked up the toys and got some pictures of the state troopers,” Ferris said.
Sgt. Kim Vetter said the Tri-City Post received donations from the community to help those in need.
Considering what happened on Wednesday, Vetter thought Toys for Tots was an obvious choice.
“It feels great to be able to help out a great organization that’s doing wonderful work during the Christmas season,” Vetter said.
Vetter said donations are still welcome.
“We’re happy to take more donations if anybody would like to drop off canned or non-perishable goods, food items, or toys. And we’ll make sure they have a good home this season,” Vetter said.
Meanwhile, Ferris said the Bay City area Toys for Tots also provided toys after Wednesday’s mishap. It’s an incident Ferris is trying to prevent from happening again.
“We’re going to go at next year at a whole other angle. We just have to troubleshoot and see what we all think would be the best plan of action,” Ferris said.
The Midland area Toys for Tots is collecting though Saturday. Toys can be dropped off at the toy and volunteer door at Younkers.
