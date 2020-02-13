Imlay City Police say a teen involved in a snowmobile accident is slowly recovering.
While she is still in critical condition, police said 12-year-old Michaela Wolford, daughter of an Imlay City Police Sergeant, is getting a little better every day.
The community has shown an outpour of support for the family.
The family's GoFundMe has raised $9,920 as of Thursday, Feb. 13.
Residents can also help the family by stopping by the Security Credit Union. An account has been set up for them and so far, police said it has about $5,000 to $6,000.
Imlay City Chief Pike said altogether close $15,000 has been raised for the family.
This weekend the local Kroger is doing its part to help Michaela with a hot dog fundraiser.
Volunteers will be selling hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
