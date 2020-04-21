For many frontline workers, it’s not just the fear of infection weighing on their minds, but also the danger of putting their families at risk.
Some are even sleeping in RVs to prevent bringing the virus into their home.
“It’s so heartwarming to have this opportunity. The people in our community are amazing,” said Kimberly Eckert, certified nurse assistant.
For frontline workers of COVID-19, like Eckert, the home away from home means everything.
Eckert works at the McLaren Lapeer hospital as a CAN. She has been staying at the RV park for free since the coronavirus outbreak began.
She said the staff that stays there appreciate it, and so do their families.
“They have no idea how much it means to me to be able to be away from my family to keep them safe,” Eckert said.
“This sets my family at ease that I’m not possibly bringing it back,” said Kelly Coulter, nurse.
Lapeer City Manager Dale Kerbyson said the park was set up by some good hearts in the community that wanted to give healthcare workers some help.
The Watertower RV park is free for them until the end of the month, perhaps longer.
Several people even volunteered their RVs for the frontline workers to use.
“People started to volunteer their personal travel trailer for nurses that didn’t have one or doctors that didn’t have one. Several of the units in the park, the owners have brought the RV on behalf of an individual that works at McLaren. And I understand that multiple people are staying in the individual units,” Kerbyson said.
The campground is just across the street from McLareen Lapeer Region so people like Eckert can walk to work.
During such a difficult time, Eckert said every little bit of support makes a difference.
“You go to work every day and it’s very stressful, but we’re all pulling together as a team,” she said.
