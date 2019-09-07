A community forum will be held in Benton Harbor to allow Indiana Michigan Power Co. customers to comment on the utility's long-term plan to meet residential and business needs.
Michigan's Public Service Commission says the Oct. 7 meeting will be held at Lake Michigan College. The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based utility has about 129,000 customers in Michigan.
Commission staff will offer a presentation at the forum on the integrated resource planning process and highlights of Indiana Michigan Power's proposed plan which is pending before commissioners.
Utility-developed integrated resource plans are required under the state's energy laws and map out how companies will meet the future electric needs of their customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.