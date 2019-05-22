It's planting season across Mid-Michigan and farmers are hoping for a profitable crop.
One local community has started planting its garden in hopes to help a family in need.
“Today is pretty exciting, we’re going to plant despite the rain. This is Phoenix Farm where our goal is to grow and harvest and donate fresh produce to our community,” said Gaile Byker, director of Phoenix Farm.
Phoenix Farm is starting its second season growing for the Midland County area.
Local families started renting the 30-acre land with a specific cause in mind.
“One out of three Midland County families struggle with food security, so they have difficulty putting food on the table,” said Beth Dev Ries, executive director at Phoenix Farm.
With help from community volunteers and their eager kids, soon the garden will flourish with produce that is ready to be donated.
The expense isn’t the only problem the farm noticed. They partnered with Midland Fresh to get the produce on the road and into the homes of those who need it most.
“Usually the fresh fruits and vegetables are often the most expensive, and so getting them onto a mobile truck so that they’re going to the areas with the highest need,” Dev Ries said.
Thanks to donations from other farmers and friends in the area, Phoenix Farm is ready to come back even stronger than last year.
“We’re going to keep those deer out and hopefully our yield is going to be in the tons,” Byker said.
