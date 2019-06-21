A team of Mid-Michigan residents is making headway in the battle against blight.
The Houghton-Jones Neighborhood Association is cleaning up areas in Saginaw in desperate need of care.
“It’s been used sort of as a garbage dump, for as long as I can remember,” said Gary Dawkins, Saginaw resident.
Dawkins has been a Saginaw resident his whole life. He said not once in his 60 years can he recall a time when this abandoned lot on 11th and Janes was clean.
Dawkins is partnering with the Houghton-Jones Neighborhood Association, First Ward Community Center, and Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy to remove blight in the area.
“Well we need to step up, and this is we’re a part of this, we’re all in this together. And everybody came out and started working with us and alongside us and I love that,” said Gaven Mersha, Delta College student.
Mersha is one of 40 other students from the First Ward Community Center working to help clean up the neighborhood.
“We’re introducing them to outdoor service work,” said Rob Brown, youth employment coordinator at First Ward Community Center.
Brown said they not only receive a paycheck for their work, but they also play a part in making their city look great again.
“It’s a win-win situation for us and allows our students to earn some money because they are paid. And at the same time they build self-esteem and confidence because they’re still working to clean up even more,” Brown said.
Dawkins said once the work is finished, he plans to keep it that way.
“Once we get these lots cleared off, I’m going to see to it that they are personally maintained, and I’m going to petition the city to put these lots in the ownership of people in the community that want to take a stake hold in it and keep the lots clean,” Dawkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.