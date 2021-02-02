After more than two decades in prison, a Flint man is getting a lot of help adjusting back to life outside.
"It feels like I’m on cloud nine," Michael Thompson said.
A step up from just last week when 69-year-old Thompson was washing his clothes in a prison cell toilet.
"I shampooed my toilet and I washed my clothes," he said.
Now he's in a cozy Airbnb and he can wash his clothes in a laundry room.
“I just did it last night. I love washing clothes now," Thompson said.
And most of all Thompson loves being a free man. He was released from prison at 4 a.m. last Thursday. He had been charged with selling marijuana and owning guns in the 90s. This grandfather served nearly 25 years and would've been eligible for parole in 2038 had his sentence not been commuted.
"25 years, they left me between the cracks," he said.
Last time we saw Michael, he'd been given this giant $15,000 check to go toward a new home. Well the donations have grown.
More than 200 thousand dollars have been raised for Thompson’s dream home.
"That was surprising to a lot of people, it was definitely surprising to me. Because usually people that come out of prison don't get that kind of love."
That money also goes toward a new car.
"They're going to buy me an escalade," he said.
The movement picked up steam on social, as advocates who've supported Thompson’s release spread the word.
And that's just the beginning, Thompson's already got a job opportunity.
"They understand what happened to me. And I think this is one of the ways of helping me regain my way back into society," he said.
A society that Thompson wants to bring change to. Though he sleeps in a traditional bed now, he has a hard time sleeping.
"I still hear the voices in my head of the guys that I left behind,” Thompson said. “’Come on man, don't forget about us. You've got the platform, help us.’”
He wants to help the prisoners who were given unfair sentences. His message:
"Don't just throw the key away, give them a chance,” he said. “Maybe they might make a difference in their society."
And one last thing about life after prison:
"That food out here is good. And them tomatoes is great," Thompson said.
