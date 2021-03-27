A community is coming together to support a two-year-old Saginaw boy diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder.
Casie Bailey is the mother of her two-year-old son Ethan. Ethan was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex.
"This has made me cry on several occasions and get teary eyed. I did not expect people to come out and just to volunteer to help,” Bailey said.
TSC is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form throughout the body.
Bailey said Ethan has numerous medical appointments. Most of them are outside of mid-Michigan.
That is why she appreciates the donations her family has received from the community.
"It helps with gas, it helps to keep up on our car, it helps with hotel stays because with the COVID-19 restrictions and everything it's been really hard," Bailey said.
Paul King is leading the effort at the Bearded Axe where money is being raised to help Ethan on his journey.
"Anybody that comes into the Bearded Axe between 11 and 8, a portion of their admission charge will go straight to Ethan's journey. And we have all the raffle stuff here so 20 dollars will get you 25 raffle tickets," King said.
King said he is hoping to raise $2,000 from this event alone. He's not stopping there.
"Their medical expenses and their struggles are not going to end after today," King said.
King said people who were not able to make it to Saturday's event can donate at the donation box set up here at his business Fett's Toy Depot in Thomas Township.
He is also working on other fundraising efforts.
Bailey said Ethan has about 12 seizures a week and is scheduled to have his first brain surgery in two weeks. She said figuring out how to get Ethan's seizures under control is the key to a full, normal life.
She is grateful to everyone who is helping to make that goal a reality.
"Thank you very much. We all really appreciate it. We couldn't do it without you guys," Bailey said.
