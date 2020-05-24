For 24 years, Jim Sperling has lived along the Tittabawassee River nest Wixom Lake.
In less than 24 hours, he nearly lost everything inside his home when the Edenville Dam failed.
“The water from Wixom Lake was coming down millions and millions of gallons per second,” said Sperling.
To give you an idea od just how high the waters were, Sperling says that there used to be a willow tree in the background and now it’s little more than a stump. He says his pontoon boat was attached to it with a 5 to 6 inch chain that was completely taken off with these waters.
“It just ripped it right off,” said Sperling. “My pontoon lift, my pontoon hoist, the pontoon boat, the shed, it was all gone. And I have no idea if I’ll ever see them again.
To make matters worse, Sperling says none of it is covered by insurance because he’s not in a flood plain.
“I never thought, being 250 feet from the water edge, and elevated 65 foot up, that I’d need flood insurance,” said Sperling. “But today, I had to try and put things together and put our lives back together.”
However, he’s not alone. His family, friends and the community are all helping to pile what’s left of his belongings.
“When your life history is laying out in front of you here, and that’s just some of the things we may be able to salvage,” said Sperling. “I have a pile that’s out in front of the home, you know, just hopefully Marge and I are here, and I’m going to be here.”
