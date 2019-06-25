Two Mid-Michigan dogs are recovering after being trapped inside their burning home.
Ollie and Memphis were burnt, but they're breathing and are lucky to be alive after being trapped inside their burning home in Flint Township. Their owners, Samantha Howe and Shawn Rust, were at work.
“He’s like, 'get home now. The house is on fire and the dogs are inside!' I just ran up the lawn and was like, 'my dogs are in there. Get in there and save them please,'” Howe said.
The smoke was so thick, Howe said firefighters had to break windows to give the dogs and crews more time before they could get to them. She said they brought 1-year-old Memphis out first.
“He was in his cage, and the case was all melted in. I just didn’t have hope at that point,” Howe said.
She said all hope was gone until she got a closer look.
“I could see him breathing very shallow. I was like oh my God, he’s alive,” Howe said.
She said they found Ollie next and brought him out of the house.
“They brought him out wrapped in a comforter and that just made my heart sink because I thought he was gone,” Howe said.
She said he survived as well, but they lost everything else. The home is a total loss and is set to be demolished.
She said the good news in all of that is that her dogs are making a recovery.
The community has come together for the young couple by helping them to afford bills and treatments for the dogs. The community has raised thousands of dollars to also help the family get back on their feet.
“It’s more than enough to get our lives back together. We can take all that and put it on a house. You’re in our hearts and we thank you,” Rust said.
“We’ve lost almost everything, but I’ve never felt more blessed in my life,” Howe said.
If you would like to donate, click here.
