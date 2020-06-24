VFW 1454 in Alma is now showing off its new addition to the building, a brand-new roof.
“A lot of participants and volunteers have helped it,” said Veteran Jeff Humphrey said. “We’ve had a pretty good crew here. Started at 7 o’clock this morning.”
About 9 months ago, TV5 you that the VFW in Alma had a leaky roof and that they couldn’t utilize their kitchen properly.
After major community action, a bunch of volunteers Wednesday morning installed this new roof and that’s just phase one of all these fixes.
“We got enough money to not only get the back part of the roof that’s completed but put a brand-new front roof on it at the same token,” Humphrey said.
And it couldn’t come at a better time. From October to now with the pandemic and severe rain there was more damage to the building than meets the eye.
“It finally started leaking hard and heavy,” he said. “Then the front part of the building, we lost a lot of roofing to water damage.”
The VFW was requesting only 2,600 dollars for repairs but after our story aired in October, those funds went way up
“Well we started at 2,600 as our goal, and we ended up with $19,000 and we had one group that just donated $800 to do our back wall,” Humphrey said.
He says none of this would be possible without the kindness and quick action from the tight-knit community in Alma and across Mid-Michigan.
“With everything that’s going on this year, it’s kind of nice to see that we got a good community that everybody’s working on and the veterans really appreciate the work the community has done to help us out,” he said.
