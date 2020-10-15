In Sanford, many families are still recovering from that devastating flooding back in May.
With winter approaching, some are facing a whole new challenge of the cold weather ahead.
Chris Billings is trying to rebuild what's left of his home after the Edenville and Sanford dam's collapse nearly five months ago.
But it's not easy. He's raising three girls and living off disability due to several surgeries.
It’s left him and his family forced to make do in this camper.
"Now we're living in a camper, in a fifth wheel, and everything,” Billings said. “Yeah it's getting cold, you know the weather, but we're surviving."
But Billings says if it weren't for his community things might be a lot worse.
He recently received a visitor who helped upgrade his camper, providing it with insulation.
And as for his house, he says a group of friends, neighbors and several others have all pitched in on laying a foundation for his new home.
"We started a week ago, and did all the footings and the foundation,” he said. “Then last Friday we started on laying all the blocks and everything else."
And although he's not sure how long it will take before he has a place to call home, Billings says the support he's been receiving throughout all of this has been invaluable.
"Thank you all very much, without you guys, this wouldn't be here, at all," Billings said.
