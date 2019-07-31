Flint Community Schools are preparing parents and students for the new year.
On July 31, they held a community extravaganza giving students free supplies, backpacks, and haircuts. Families were also able to enjoy some live performances.
Organizers hope events like these will show the community is key to the district’s success.
“This is where the people are, and we need to come to them, so we can show them just how important they are to us,” an organizer said.
The event provided some relief for parents and students who are eager to get the school year started.
“I think I’m more excited than my kids are, but yes they’re very excited, they can’t wait,” a local parent said.
Flint Community Schools begins its new balanced school year next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.