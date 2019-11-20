A Frankenmuth police officer is fighting for his life.
Robert Neilson is battling cancer for the third time.
Community members along with his brothers and sisters in blue are stepping up to help him and his family.
“It’s not something that you expect. You wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” Greg Rummel, member of the Cass River Ramblers said.
Rummel is talking about his own cancer diagnosis.
“Pancreatic cancer that did spread. So we’re fighting it in a few places right now,” Rummel said.
Rummel goes through an aggressive round of chemotherapy every two weeks.
In between treatments, when he feels good, he plays with his band. Rummell came up with the idea for the group to perform Thursday, Nov. 21 to raise money for Neilson, a fellow cancer survivor.
TV5 first introduced you to Neilson in April of 2017 during his second bout with cancer. Now he’s battling the disease for the third time.
“So we’re looking to just help that family, Rob Neilson’s family as they go through that third round,” Rummel said.
Fellow bandmate Jonathan Webb is a friend of Neilson and his family. He hopes everyone can come out to the Frankenmuth Brewery.
“The Frankenmuth Brewery very graciously donated the space for the venue. They’re also donating a dollar from every pint of beer that’s sold tomorrow night. We’re going to have t-shirts for sale with all the profits from the t-shirts going to benefit Rob’s family,” Webb said.
Even though Rummel is fighting for his life, his thoughts are with Neilson as he prepares to have a kidney removed Friday. The surgical procedure will keep the officer out of work for at least seven weeks.
“We’re going to do our part to make sure your family doesn’t have to go through anymore that you guys are already going through. So you’ll do great on Friday. God bless you. Talk to you soon,” Rummel said.
The fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. at the Frankenmuth Brewery.
If you can’t go but would like to donate, click here.
